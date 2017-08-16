Anne Marie C. Macnamara, 77

Anne Marie C. Macnamara of Westport died Aug. 15 at Norwalk Hospital. She was 77.



Anne Marie C. Macnamara: longtime Westporter. Contributed photo longtime Westporter.

The wife of William P. Macnamara, Jr. was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late William T. Mathews a former state representative from Philadelphia and the late Anne M. Mathews.

She has been a Westport resident for 33 years. A graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, she was the founding president of religious education at St. Robert Bellarmine of Freehold, New Jersey.

She attended Immaculata College in Pennsylvania and is a former flight attendant with TWA. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Westport.

Survivors in addition to her husband Bill of 56 years include one son, Dr. William P. Macnamara and his wife Emily of Brooklyn, Connecticut, one sister, Claire Titus, and two grandchildren, Alexandria and William Macnamara, one niece Claire Crocetto and three nephews, Matthew, Edward and Michael Titus. She was also predeceased by one brother, Matthew Mahaffey.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral service Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m., meeting directly at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave. Interment will follow the Mass. Friends may greet the family Friday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America (http://www.pva.org), Norwalk Hospital Foundation at http://www.norwalkhospital.org, or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105 (http://www.stjude.org)

Condolences may be left online at http://www.hardingfuneral.com.