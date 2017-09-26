Angela L. Finch, 49

Angela L. Finch, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, a former Westport resident, died Sept. 23 after a battle with depression. She was 49.



Angela Finch: former Westporter. Contributed photo Angela Finch: former Westporter.

Born Aug. 30, 1968 in Opelika Alabama, daughter of Lillian Louise and Jim Finch, she grew up in Gulf Breeze until she went to Auburn University and then began her life traveling and living around the world.

Starting in Aspen, she lived in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Westport, Virginia Beach, and London. She worked as an airline stewardess with United Airlines, which enabled her to travel freely.

She loved helping others, especially those who could not help themselves. Her passion was horseback riding and caring for animals.

She is survived by her mother, Lillian Louise Finch, and brother, Bryan Finch. She was predeceased by her father, Jim Finch.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 with visitation at 1p.m. and a service at 2 p.m. at the Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church, 75 Fairpoint Drive, Gulf Breeze, followed by refreshments at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pensacola Humane Society: http://pensacolahumane.org/ In Memory of Angie Finch; notifications will be Sent to Bryan Finch, 3006 Grand Palm Way, Gulf Breeze FL 32563 .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .