‘Angel-Ade’ Stands Support Al’s Angels Charity

Saturday, May 20, 2017
The fourth annual “Angel-Ade” charity fund drive was underway today with 30 stands offering lemonade throughout Fairfield County to support Westport-based charity Al’s Angels. Members of the Staples High School Al’s Angels Club volunteered in front of Saugatuck Sweets, 575 Riverside Ave. They are: (front) Bridget French, president of the club, (rear - l-r) Meaghan Johnson, Camryn Radland and Erin French. All are 17 and juniors. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/20/17 at 12:40 PM Permalink
