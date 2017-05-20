Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Saturday, May 20, 2017

‘Angel-Ade’ Stands Support Al’s Angels Charity

WestportNow.com Image
The fourth annual “Angel-Ade” charity fund drive was underway today with 30 stands offering lemonade throughout Fairfield County to support Westport-based charity Al’s Angels. Members of the Staples High School Al’s Angels Club volunteered in front of Saugatuck Sweets, 575 Riverside Ave. They are: (front) Bridget French, president of the club, (rear - l-r) Meaghan Johnson, Camryn Radland and Erin French. All are 17 and juniors. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

