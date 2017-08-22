Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

And So It Begins

WestportNow.com Image
Construction crews today laid the first steel girder of the new Saugatuck Island Bridge. The $2.65 million project replaces the 1929-built timber bridge heavily damaged in 2012 by Super Storm Sandy. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Irene Penny for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 08/22/17 at 05:49 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy