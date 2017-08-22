And So It Begins

Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Construction crews today laid the first steel girder of the new Saugatuck Island Bridge. The $2.65 million project replaces the 1929-built timber bridge heavily damaged in 2012 by Super Storm Sandy. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Irene Penny for WestportNow.com
Posted 08/22/17
