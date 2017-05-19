And Now the Official Ribbon Cutting



Wednesday was the opening and today was the ribbon cutting at Westport’s newest restaurant, The ‘Port, at 2A Post Road West in the National Hall Building. Joining owner Sal Augeri and wife Melissa (c) were Matthew Mandell (l), executive director of the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, and Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe (r) and restaurant staff. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

