And Now the Official Ribbon Cutting

Thursday, May 18, 2017
Wednesday was the opening and today was the ribbon cutting at Westport’s newest restaurant, The ‘Port, at 2A Post Road West in the National Hall Building. Joining owner Sal Augeri and wife Melissa (c) were Matthew Mandell (l), executive director of the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, and Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe (r) and restaurant staff. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 05/18/17 at 08:02 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: At the Legislature, Time is Short — But There’s Time to Kill
Previous entry: Trump Says Lieberman Front-Runner to Head FBI
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East