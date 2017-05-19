Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, May 18, 2017

And Now the Official Ribbon Cutting

WestportNow.com Image
Wednesday was the opening and today was the ribbon cutting at Westport’s newest restaurant, The ‘Port, at 2A Post Road West in the National Hall Building. Joining owner Sal Augeri and wife Melissa (c) were Matthew Mandell (l), executive director of the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, and Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe (r) and restaurant staff. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

