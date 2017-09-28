Amendment Would Allow Healthcare in Corporate Parks

Thursday, September 28, 2017
A zoning amendment to allow healthcare professional, medical and dental offices within the Corporate Park District (CPD) is scheduled to be heard by Westport’s Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.
Planning and Zoning Director Mary Young said today that if adopted, the amendment will expand the list of uses permitted within the CPD.
According to Young, land use consultant Melvin Barr discussed the proposal during a pre-application hearing in July.
“Members of the commission were receptive to the proposal that will result in providing commercial property owners with more options to fill vacancies in their building, and simultaneously provide Westport residents with greater access to healthcare providers,” Young said.
“To do this, a public hearing must be held to review the proposal where potential impacts will be discussed and regulations potentially adopted,” she added. “That is the purpose of our upcoming meeting.
The full text of the amendment can be found at http://www.westportct.gov
Young said the P&Z can receive email comments from the public at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) in advance of the hearing. Once the public hearing is closed, she added, no more information or comments will be accepted.
Posted 09/28/17 at 06:30 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Letter: ‘Pained’ by Missing Owl
Previous entry: Senior Housing and Healthcare Proposal Heads to P&Z
