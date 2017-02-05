Amateur Super Bowl Sub Makers

Sunday, February 05, 2017
The Youth Group at Saugatuck Congregational Church today continued its annual tradition of making Super Bowl subs as a fundraiser for its annual mission trip. This year, the group will go to Colorado to work with homeless people and immigrant communities. The subs were made for sale after the worship service. Suggested donation was $10. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 02/05/17 at 09:50 AM
