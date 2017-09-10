Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, September 10, 2017

Along for the Ride

WestportNow.com Image
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe and Selectman Avi Kaner joined the 9/11 CT United Ride today riding along in a Westport Fire Department car. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/10/17 at 12:32 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Send in the Clown

Previous entry: Cheering Them On