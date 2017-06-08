Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, June 08, 2017

All Smiles at Graduation

Greens Farms Academy graduating senior Miles Feuer of Westport celebrates today after receiving his diploma. GFA’s commencement ceremony featured 83 graduates from 15 communities in New York and Connecticut. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

