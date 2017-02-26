All Quiet Today

Sunday, February 26, 2017
The scene today at the state boat ramp on the Saugatuck River where a car went into the water Saturday night. One man, identified as Richard Lamendola, 76, of Syosset, New York, died while a woman was rescued after 20 minutes in the water. Police said they are investigating the cause of the incident but that no foul play is suspected. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jaime Bairaktaris for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/26/17 at 01:33 PM
