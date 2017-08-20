Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, August 20, 2017

The Saugatuck Island Bridge is no more as work continues on a $2.65 million replacement project for the 1929-built one-car-at-a-time, timber-and-pile structure. Super Storm Sandy heavily damaged the bridge in 2012. A $1.3 million Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant will pay just under half the replacement cost with rest to be shared between the town and island residents. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Penny Sousa for WestportNow.com

