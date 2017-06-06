Alan Alda Delighted With Westport Library Tribute

Monday, June 05, 2017
Alan Alda reacts to a tribute paid to him at the Westport Library tonight where he was honored with the library’s annual BOOKED for the Evening Award. Alda said he was delighted with a video review of his career produced by Westport filmmaker Doug Tirola and wondered how he was able to obtain some of the material. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com
Posted 06/05/17 at 09:35 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Sellout Crowd for BOOKED for the Evening
Previous entry: Woman’s Club Installs New Board
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East