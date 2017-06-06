Alan Alda Delighted With Westport Library Tribute



Alan Alda reacts to a tribute paid to him at the Westport Library tonight where he was honored with the library’s annual BOOKED for the Evening Award. Alda said he was delighted with a video review of his career produced by Westport filmmaker Doug Tirola and wondered how he was able to obtain some of the material. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

