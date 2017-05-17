Alan Alda BOOKED for the Evening Sold Out

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
The Westport Library said today that its BOOKED for the Evening Monday, June 5 event honoring award-winning actor, director, screenwriter and author Alan Alan Alda is sold out.
The sell-out is only the second in the 19-year history of the event, said Rachel E. Reese, director of communications and marketing. Last year’s event honoring author Ron Chernow was also sold out.
She said while no more tickets are available for the 7 p.m. event, the library is still accepting donations toward the event with all proceeds benefitting library programs.
Alda, 81, has won six Emmy Awards, received three Tony nominations, is an inductee of the Television Hall of Fame and was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Senator Ralph Owen Brewster in Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator” (2004).
Posted 05/17/17 at 05:13 PM Permalink
Comments
