Air Combat Vets Meet

Thursday, September 07, 2017
Dave Dequeljoe, (l) a former Navy fighter pilot with two combat tours in Iraq, addressed the Westport Weston Y’s Men today and met with another air combat veteran, Ted Diamond, 100, of Westport. Diamond served as an Army Air Corps combat navigator with the 15th Air Force. He flew 50 missions over highly secured military installations throughout Europe, often leading a group of 28 B-17s. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Ted Horowitz for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/07/17 at 02:56 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Malloy Would Ease Cost Shift Onto Towns by Nearly $775M
Previous entry: Longshore Bunker Improvement Project to Begin Tuesday
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East