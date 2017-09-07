Air Combat Vets Meet



Dave Dequeljoe, (l) a former Navy fighter pilot with two combat tours in Iraq, addressed the Westport Weston Y’s Men today and met with another air combat veteran, Ted Diamond, 100, of Westport. Diamond served as an Army Air Corps combat navigator with the 15th Air Force. He flew 50 missions over highly secured military installations throughout Europe, often leading a group of 28 B-17s. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Ted Horowitz for WestportNow.com

