Sunday, January 29, 2017
There was an afternoon of music today at a private Westport home by members of KEYS (Kids Empowered by Your Support) whose mission is to bring one-to-one instrument lessons and group music instruction to underserved children in Bridgeport, Pictured is Carolyn Smith, a KEYS student, with KEYS director Rob Silvan (r). Silvan, who founded KEYS in 2004, is a jazz musician and composer and has been a music educator for 40 years. For more information or to be involved, contact Silvan at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 01/29/17 at 06:10 PM
Comments
