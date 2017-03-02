After 40 Years, Combined Police-Fire Dispatch Closer to Reality

It has been talked about for at least 40 years, but at last the prospect of a Westport combined police-fire dispatch took a step closer to reality tonight.



The Westport fire dispatch (above) would be combined with police dispatch at police headquarters,. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

The Board of Finance approved a $1.42 million appropriation for the project after hearing that it likely would have prevented some police-fire confusion Saturday night in which a Long Island man drowned in the Saugatuck River.

Police Chief Foti Koskinas, explaining the financial and operational benefits of the project, said the combined dispatch would eliminate the kind of communication problems emergency responders have dealt with since they were highlighted on 9/11.

On Saturday, he said, police were unaware that fire had asked for additional resources from Norwalk and Fairfield after screams from help by a woman in the Saugatuck River. She was rescued, but her 76-year-old husband drowned when their car went into the water.

Koskinas said the combined dispatch would consist of six console positions in the police department basement. Civilian and police dispatchers would man them, and the combination eventually would eliminate one current full-time position, he said.

Koskinas lamented the current situation in which, for instance, a 911 call for a fire is answered first by a police call taker who then puts the caller on hold while the call is transferred to a dispatcher at fire headquarters. He said there is always the fear of losing the caller that way.

“Our computers don’t even talk to one another now,” the police chief said. He said police dispatchers don’t know where fire units are on the road, and fire dispatchers don’t know where the police cars are. Combined dispatch would solve that, he said.

Westport fire currently dispatches New Canaan fire calls and that could continue with possibly other municipalities joining in. “We could even lease a console position to them,” Koskinas said.

Koskinas said with the state’s budgetary issues impacting Westport and other municipalities, there might be renewed interest from surrounding communities in joining Westport’s effort.

He said he anticipates some learning curves, citing experience of other communities such as Fairfield, which worked out kinks after combining their fire and police dispatchers.

Consultant studies going back to 1977 have suggested combining Westport’s dispatch centers. But the attempts have repeatedly faltered because of union and cost issues, among other reasons.

The appropriation request now moves on to the Representative Town Meeting.

At the same meeting tonight, Bob Galan, who heads a strategic planning committee for the fire department, expressed frustration with the pace of work of the consultant hired to do a study. He said he would be consulting with fellow committee members.