Adele Gazzelli, 88

Adele (Tutino) Gazzelli of Westport died Dec. 31 at Norwalk Hospital. She was 88.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 15, 1928 daughter of the late Bernardo and Carolina (Trifilitte) Tutino. She was a retired caterer. She was a longtime resident of Westport where she lived for 48 years.

She was a loving person who devoted her life to her husband and children. She enjoyed babysitting and playing with her grandchildren in her retirement. Adele loved to sing and introduced both grandchildren to music which developed into a passion for both of them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, and three brothers Santo, Joseph, and Hugo. She is survived by her sister Frances Lemanski, son Christopher, daughter Caroline Goldstein and her husband (Paul), two grandchildren Robert and Lia, and several nieces and nephews.

Private services and burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 6 at Mount Saint Mary’s in Flushing New York.