Addressing Problems With Coyotes

Monday, February 13, 2017
Laura Simon, a wildlife ecologist from Bethany, addressed a Westport Town Hall meeting tonight about coyote problems in Westport. The session hosted by the Humane Society of the United States, followed the killing of a pet dog by a coyote in the Coleytown area. Several attendees said the a petition is being circulated to go to the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) to allow wildlife hunting in Westport. Under a 1933 special act of the legislature, Westport is the only municipality in the state permitted to regulate, limit or prohibit hunting and trapping. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/13/17 at 08:34 PM
Comments
