Accusation of Playing Politics at P&Z Town Plan Hearing

The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) tonight took additional public comment on the draft of the 2017 town Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) with its chair accusing some critical of the process of playing politics.



Jeff Weiser, president of Homes With Hope, sought more emphasis on affordable housing. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

The Town Hall auditorium public input session on the POCD, the town’s main land use planning document, followed by several hours release of a highly critical statement by the Coalition for Westport (CFW), which said the P&Z had engaged in a “flawed process” and called for the draft to be scrapped.

As Denise Torve, a member of the CFW, a nonpartisan minority party that touts responsible growth as its goal, sought to read the statement, P&Z Chair Cathy Walsh attempted to cut her off.

“The commission has that email in our possession,” Walsh said. “We’ve seen it. “ As Torve protested, Walsh relented and allowed her to read the statement.

A few minutes later, attorney and real estate developer Roger Leifer echoed some of the CFW’s complaints.

He said there did not seem to have been much public input in the process and suggested the P&Z merely ratify and reenact the 2007 plan to comply with statutory requirements.

“We’re creating the constitution of Westport, of what’s going to be developed, and I think it needs more input,” Leifer said.



Fifteen members of the public spoke at tonight’s Planning and Zoning session on the draft of the 2017 town Plan of Conservation and Development. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Walsh thanked Leifer, put her hands together and said: “We’re into the election season again, folks.” She then told fellow member Paul Lebowitz, “He’s (Leifer) a Coalition.”

Before moving on Walsh said she wanted to make a statement.

“I really want to keep this constructive toward the POCD,” she said. “I really don’t want to hear any more shots election-oriented.”

When another CFW member, Joanne Davidson, began her remarks, Walsh showed frustration but allowed her to continue.

In all, 15 members of the public spoke during the almost two-hour session.

Jeff Weiser, president of nonprofit Homes With Hope, expressed disappointment that the draft plant did not identify building more affordable housing as a goal.



Former P&Z chair Ellie Lowenstein addresses tonight’s session. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

“I would like this document to maintain sensitivity to affordable housing like the last one,” he said.

Former P&Z member and chair Ellie Lowenstein also said more public input should be sought. She outlined the processes she had been involved with in formulating the 1997 and 2007 plan.

Robert Mann of the Green Task Force lauded the work of the P&Z for including the task force in the development of the plan.

Transportation, traffic, building height and concerns about parking garages were all part of the mix of public comment.

Resident Wendy Crowther argued that historic preservation should be part of the plan, and that there should be financial incentives for developers to seek preservation, not demolition, with fees for demolition rising with the scale of the project.

Land use consultant Gloria Gouveia said the plan should focus more on maintenance of infrastructure than new development. She also stressed that the POCD be a roadmap for all town bodies, not just the P&Z.



One of the slides presented tonight at the P&Z session. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Longtime resident Michael Calise said he felt too much attention in the plan, 40 pages worth, is given to the downtown and Saugatuck redevelopment with other commercial districts, such as those along the Post Road, getting short shrift.

Glenn Chalder of the Simsbury-based consultant Planimetrics, Inc., said he welcomed more public input for the next draft of the document. He urged comments be submitted by June 23 to p&[email protected] by June 23.

—James Lomuscio contributed reporting.