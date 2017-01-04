Academic Honors for Staples Soccer

Monday, January 02, 2017
For the 14th time in 16 years — and the eighth season in a row — the Staples boys soccer program has been honored with a national award for academic excellence.
The National Soccer Coaches Association of America gave the Wreckers a Team Academic Award — the only boys public high school soccer teams in Connecticut to be so named. The Staples girls team also earned Academic All-America honors.
To qualify, a squad must have a 3.25 grade point average of all varsity players. The award is given for the previous academic year. In 2015, Staples’ varsity players had an average GPA of 3.40 — tying the 2014 team, and just .03 points behind the record, set in 2013.
“I’ve always said that our players are some of the smartest and most creative people at Staples,” said head coach Dan Woog. “We want our guys to be as strong in the classroom as they are on the field. What’s especially gratifying about this award is that it’s won as a team. I’m proud that the NSCAA recognizes our team as one that strives for academic excellence.”
Woog said that indications are good that the 2016 side should also qualify for the Academic All-American honor.
