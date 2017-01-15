A Welcome from TEAM Westport Chair



Westporter Harold Bailey, chair of TEAM Westport, welcomes guests today to the 11th annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration at the Westport Country Playhouse. A former IBM executive, Bailey is a trustee emeritus of Brown University, his alma mater, from which he also received an honorary Ph.D. He is also a board member of the Playhouse, and a founding member of the Stamford chapter of 100 Black Men. Bailey received the Anti-Defamation League’s Distinguished Community Leadership award in 2005. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

