A Town Hall Tribute to Grand Marshal



Ed Vebell, 96, grand marshal of this year’s Memorial Day parade, received a standing ovation from attendees at the Town Hall Memorial Day ceremony after the parade was canceled because of inclement weather. Vebell recounted his experiences during World War II and his work as the only artist allowed to cover the 1945, post-war Nuremberg, Germany war trials, which prosecuted members of the Nazi leadership. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

