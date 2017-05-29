Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, May 29, 2017

A Town Hall Tribute to Grand Marshal

Ed Vebell, 96, grand marshal of this year’s Memorial Day parade, received a standing ovation from attendees at the Town Hall Memorial Day ceremony after the parade was canceled because of inclement weather. Vebell recounted his experiences during World War II and his work as the only artist allowed to cover the 1945, post-war Nuremberg, Germany war trials, which prosecuted members of the Nazi leadership. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

