A Staples-Trinity Effort for Hurricane Relief

The Staples Girls Volleyball and Trinity Catholic High School Girls Volleyball teams today presented a check for $1,150 for Hurricane Irma relief to American Red Cross representative Jim Davis (l).The teams had held a charity game on Sept. 15 at Staples. Those pictured include Staples captains Amanda Troelstra, Vanessa Eng, and Carlie Daresfky. Coaches are Jon Shepro and Brandon Giolitto. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
