Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Boca Restaurant & Bar, 43 Main ST. Westport, 203-557-0720, open 7 Days starting at 11:30 a.m.
Sunrise Rotary Food Drive to benefit Homes with Hope, February 4, 2017, Stop n Shop, 8am to 6pm
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, February 03, 2017

A Special Wear Red Day Proclamation

By Dave Matlow

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe today joined Town Hall employees in wearing red as he proclaimed the day Wear Red Day for Women in Westport.

WestportNow.com Image
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe presents proclamation to Patty Haberstroh. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

The event is promoted by the American Heart Association to raise awareness that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 health threat facing women today.

Marpe marked the 14th annual event by dedicating the proclamation to Human Services staff member Patty Haberstroh who underwent open heart surgery in June, 2011.

Following the ceremony Haberstroh spoke of her first symptoms that led to the diagnosis of two leaking heart valves.

“I considered myself as very healthy and active but it was six years ago in this month of February when I was taking a routine exercise walk near our home and felt an unusual shortness of breath,” she said.

Soon after she visited a cardiologist, who upon examination and multiple tests, referred her to a physician at Yale University where, a few months later, the surgical procedure was performed.

“I’m so thankful for medical science and the good medical care we have in this area,” Haberstroh said. “II really had no choice at that time but I had considerable confidence in my doctor. I’m thankful to be alive today.” 

Haberstroh said she now walks an hour each day on weekends and for 45 minutes about two or three times during the week.

“I was so surprised today when Jim Marpe announced to my fellow Town Hall staff that he was dedicating the proclamation to me,” she said. 

“I urge all men and women — if you have shortness of breath — check it out.”

Haberstroh is wife of Charles Haberstroh, chair of the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission and former selectman, Board of Finance and Representative Town Meeting member.

       Share

Posted 02/03/17 at 05:09 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Two-Vehicle Crash on Wilton Road

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC