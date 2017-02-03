A Special Wear Red Day Proclamation

By Dave Matlow

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe today joined Town Hall employees in wearing red as he proclaimed the day Wear Red Day for Women in Westport.



Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe presents proclamation to Patty Haberstroh. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

The event is promoted by the American Heart Association to raise awareness that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 health threat facing women today.

Marpe marked the 14th annual event by dedicating the proclamation to Human Services staff member Patty Haberstroh who underwent open heart surgery in June, 2011.

Following the ceremony Haberstroh spoke of her first symptoms that led to the diagnosis of two leaking heart valves.

“I considered myself as very healthy and active but it was six years ago in this month of February when I was taking a routine exercise walk near our home and felt an unusual shortness of breath,” she said.

Soon after she visited a cardiologist, who upon examination and multiple tests, referred her to a physician at Yale University where, a few months later, the surgical procedure was performed.

“I’m so thankful for medical science and the good medical care we have in this area,” Haberstroh said. “II really had no choice at that time but I had considerable confidence in my doctor. I’m thankful to be alive today.”

Haberstroh said she now walks an hour each day on weekends and for 45 minutes about two or three times during the week.

“I was so surprised today when Jim Marpe announced to my fellow Town Hall staff that he was dedicating the proclamation to me,” she said.

“I urge all men and women — if you have shortness of breath — check it out.”

Haberstroh is wife of Charles Haberstroh, chair of the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission and former selectman, Board of Finance and Representative Town Meeting member.