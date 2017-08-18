Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, August 17, 2017

A Record-Tying Score at Longshore

WestportNow.com Image
Longshore’s Assistant Club Pro Chris Davies shot a course record-tying 59 on Wednesday.  Davies’s 59 was his career low, beating his previous low of 63 by four strokes and tying the course record held by former Head Professional John Cooper and local standout player Andrew Ga,i who is now a professional competing on the Mini Tours. The round was highlighted by a sizzling stretch where Davies made the turn going eagle-birdie-eagle on holes 8 thru 10, including an ace on the short par-3 8th. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

