A Record-Tying Score at Longshore

Thursday, August 17, 2017
Longshore’s Assistant Club Pro Chris Davies shot a course record-tying 59 on Wednesday. Davies’s 59 was his career low, beating his previous low of 63 by four strokes and tying the course record held by former Head Professional John Cooper and local standout player Andrew Ga,i who is now a professional competing on the Mini Tours. The round was highlighted by a sizzling stretch where Davies made the turn going eagle-birdie-eagle on holes 8 thru 10, including an ace on the short par-3 8th. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 08/17/17 at 03:22 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Police Take Two Into Custody
Previous entry: Comings & Goings: Japanese Gastropub to Vigilante Firehouse
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East