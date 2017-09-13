Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

A Rare Lithograph Comes Home

WestportNow.com Image
Westport community leader Sam Gault (r) today donated a rare Stevan Dohanos lithograph “Hose Company No. 4” to the Westport Public Arts Collection (WestPAC) at a ceremony at the Saugatuck Fire Station, 555 Riverside Ave. The lithograph, depicting the historic Riverside Avenue fire station, was acquired in an online transaction by art appraiser Pat Kery through coordination with Kathie Bennewitz (l), WestPAC curator and Gault who provided the funding. Said Gault: “It’s so good to keep these kind of things in our town.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/12/17 at 06:03 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy