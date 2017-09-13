A Rare Lithograph Comes Home

Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Westport community leader Sam Gault (r) today donated a rare Stevan Dohanos lithograph “Hose Company No. 4” to the Westport Public Arts Collection (WestPAC) at a ceremony at the Saugatuck Fire Station, 555 Riverside Ave. The lithograph, depicting the historic Riverside Avenue fire station, was acquired in an online transaction by art appraiser Pat Kery through coordination with Kathie Bennewitz (l), WestPAC curator and Gault who provided the funding. Said Gault: “It’s so good to keep these kind of things in our town.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
