A Personal Tribute to 9/11 Victims

Frederick Haschak, 69, of Bridgeport, who retired after 35 years as an assistant chief of the Bridgeport Fire Department, said he walked two and a half hours today from his Black Rock residence to the Sherwood Island State Park 9/11memorial to honor the memory of those lost in the 9/11 attack. “Every morning I walk about four miles around my neighborhood for general exercise and since 9/11, I carry this flag on the anniversary as a reminder to all,” he said. “Today I felt like walking with it for the whole route to the Sherwood memorial. I felt like a one-man parade because many people along the way asked why I was carrying the flag and applauded or shook hands when I told them it is my way of honoring the 9/11 victims.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
