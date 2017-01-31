A Peak Inside New Design Within Reach

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Workers were completing the interior installation today of the new Design Within Reach furniture store at 54 Post Road East. The longtime home of the U.S. Post Office and, until a year ago the Post 154 Restaurant, will see the official opening of the store by the end of February, according to a worker on the site. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/31/17 at 04:38 PM
