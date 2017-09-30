Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Friday, September 29, 2017

A Look at 30-Year Crime Trends in Westport

WestportNow.com Image
The FBI this week released 2016 crime data that includes municipal-level counts. The Connecticut Mirror combined those figures with data going back to 1985 to illustrate long-term crime trends in communities. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) CTMirror.org graphic

