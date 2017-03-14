A First: Spencer Platt’s Russia

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Westport’s award-winning photographer Spencer Platt just completed a 10-day assignment in Russia, his first visit to that country. The 1989 Staples High School graduate told Fortune.com that his unplanned assignment was “Show me life on the street.” “I didn’t know if I was going to be treated with derision, suspicion, and I was a little apprehensive about what I would get,” he said. He was able to be discreet when photographing the locals. “They were surprisingly indifferent to me kind of being in their face with a camera,” Platt said. The result is a fascinating look at Russia and Russians today. Click HERE for the portfolio. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Spencer Platt/Getty Images
