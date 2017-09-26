A Dog Sit-In Sunday for Hurricane Relief

Dogs have historically helped out in times of disaster, from search and rescue to carrying supplies.

On Sunday, there is a lot less dramatic job for them but important to hurricane relief efforts, to hear the Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) tell it.

All the dogs have to do is sit on command at Compo Beach. And the longer they sit, the better.

“Bring your dog to show off a good sit and earn dollars to help out the Connecticut Humane Society hurricane relief efforts for dogs from Houston,” said Nell Barrett, spokeswoman for Southport Veterinary Center (SVC).

The SVC, which is owned by Westporter Patricia Hart, is sponsoring the event at the Ned Dimes Marina from noon to 3 p.m. It is the first day that dogs are allowed back at the beach.



According to Barrett, the SVC will contribute $5 to the CHS per dog “that can sit on command for two minutes, and $1 a minute after that.”



“Everyone is welcome to match the contribution if they choose,” Barrett said. “It’s going to help what the Humane Society is doing. Teams have brought 22 dogs from Houston, and they’re caring for the dogs and treating them here in Connecticut.



According to Barrett, CHS veterinarians found that many of the dogs have heartworm, requiring months of costly treatment, close monitoring and frequent check-ups.



“What we’re doing is trying to offset the cost of sending teams down there and the medical treatment for the dogs who are ill,” she added.

-– James Lomuscio