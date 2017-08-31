8-Year-Old Tells Police: ‘I Feel Unsafe in Westport’



On the eve of the opening of Westport schools, Westport Police today released a note from a Westport 8-year-old complaining that he feels unsafe in Westport because he has seen many speeders and saying “I just feel like you can do better.” In a social media post, police implored drivers: “If you won’t listen to us slow down, listen to an 8-year-old so he can walk to school again.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Westport Police photo

