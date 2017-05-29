50th Memorial Day Ceremony for Denis Duffy



Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe today honored retired firefighter Denis Duffy with a commendation on his appearance at his 50th Fire Department Memorial Day ceremony. He was among a number of firefighters recognized for their service at the annual ceremony. “I miss hanging out with the guys and hope to see you next year,” said Duffy. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

