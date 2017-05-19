40th Annual Bloomin’ Metric Tour on Sunday



This is the route for the 40-km (27-mile) tour. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed graphic

Westport police today advised that the 40th anniversary 2017 Bloomin’ Metric Bicycle Tour will be starting at Sherwood Island State Park on Sunday.

The event uses a staggered start, but the majority of riders will be on the road between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., said Lt. Eric Woods. Riders can choose either a 40-km (27-mile), 60-km (48-mile), or 100-km (63-mile) route.

The route takes riders on multiple roads on the east side of Westport, he said. See route maps HERE.

“Bicyclists are reminded to ride to the right and single file, while motorists are encourage to use caution and share the road,” he said.