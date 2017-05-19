40th Annual Bloomin’ Metric Tour on Sunday

Friday, May 19, 2017
Westport police today advised that the 40th anniversary 2017 Bloomin’ Metric Bicycle Tour will be starting at Sherwood Island State Park on Sunday.
The event uses a staggered start, but the majority of riders will be on the road between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., said Lt. Eric Woods. Riders can choose either a 40-km (27-mile), 60-km (48-mile), or 100-km (63-mile) route.
The route takes riders on multiple roads on the east side of Westport, he said. See route maps HERE.
“Bicyclists are reminded to ride to the right and single file, while motorists are encourage to use caution and share the road,” he said.
Posted 05/19/17 at 03:55 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Police: Woman Wrote $21,707 in Stolen Checks to Support Drug Habit
Previous entry: Westport Property Transfers May 1 - 5, 2017
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East