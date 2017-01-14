25K Gift Aids Acquisition of Bomb Detection Dog

Westport police will soon acquire a bomb detection dog, thanks to an anonymous $25,000 donation.



A Stamford bomb detection dog patrolled during the 2016 Westport fireworks display. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Police Chief Foti Koskinas told the Board of Selectmen this week that he has already identified a Black Lab for the program.

The board accepted $25,100 in donations for the department’s K-9 unit, which runs primarily through donations.

Koskinas, who first disclosed to the board in September that he was seeking a bomb detection dog (see WestportNow Sept. 28, 2016), said a K-9 unit officer would handle the dog as a second dog.

The dog will be trained to detect explosives, firearms, and ammunition, he said, explaining that the dog only eats when he has detected one of these.

Acquiring the dog will allow Westport to be less reliant on the Stamford Police bomb squad, Koskinas said.

At the same time, he added, “we are hoping to attach ourselves to Stamford bomb squad” to facilitate training and other issues.

If the Westport dog finds a suspected device, Stamford still would be called in, Koskinas said.

The police chief said suspicious packages have been found at the town’s two railroad stations.

Lt. Ryan Paulsson, also a K-9 handler, noted that a Stamford bomb detection dog has been used at such events as last summer’s Westport fireworks and road races.

“It’s just the nature of the world, unfortunately,” he said, explaining the need for a bomb detection dog in Westport.