17th Annual Car Wash Day Supports Homes With Hope

Friday, September 01, 2017
Today is the 17th annual Good Neighbor Day at Westport Wash & Wax, 791 Post Road East, with 100 percent of car wash proceeds going to Westport’s Homes With Hope (HWH). According to Jeff Wieser, HWH president, owners Scott and Laila Tiefenthaler have donatedmore than $80,000 through this annual event for HWH, the local provider of housing and support services. Pictured (l-r) Scott Tiefenthaler, Jeff Wieser, and First Selectman Jim Marpe. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/01/17 at 11:15 AM Permalink
