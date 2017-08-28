10th Annual Blues, Views BBQ Festival Set for Weekend

By James Lomuscio

The sounds and scents of New Orleans are set to fill downtown Westport as the 10th annual Blues, Views & BBQ Festival fires up this weekend.



Part of the crowd at last year’s Blues, Views, and BBQ Festival. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

The Westport Downtown Merchant Association (WDMA)-sponsored event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday on Jesup Green and the Levitt Pavilion.

On stage the smoking sounds of headliner bands will complement the real smoke of 15 pitmaster teams vying for Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) titles in the nearby Imperial Avenue parking lot, according to Bob LeRose, event founder and former WDMA president.

“To me it’s always been about first and foremost community and giving Westport something to be proud of,” said LeRose, owner Bobby Q’s Cue & Co. of Norwalk, formerly of Main Street, Westport. “Basically, it’s a fun street party for the weekend.

“It’s to have fun and about showcasing downtown Westport and gems like the Levitt Pavilion,” he added. “I think we’ve established that. It’s seen as the premier music festival in Connecticut.”

This year’s headliner on Saturday is Galactic, a New Orleans funk band set to perform at 8 p.m. Leading up to Galactic throughout the day are Bonerama, a New Orleans, three-trombone band that also sings classic rock with a brass sound. Another is Paul & Fred from the group Little Feat, a band around since the 1970s, with its own brand of classic rock and funk.

Sunday, the band Deep Banana Blackout headlines at 6:30 p.m. Other acts throughout the day include Anders Osborne of New Orleans.

He’s played our festival more than any other artist,” said LeRose. “He’s a fan favorite making his return.”

Also set to perform Sunday is TAZ and Friends, a guitar prodigy teenager who played the lead role in Broadway’s “School of Rock.”

The barbecue teams competing in a number of “Cooking for a Cause” events each pay $100 to participate, a portion of which WDMA donates to local charities

Access to the “Jesup Jam” in the parking lot behind the Westport Library, replete with food vendors, children’s activities and a full second stage of bands, are $10 for Saturday and $5 on Sunday in advance. At the gate it’s $15 Saturday and $10 Sunday.

Advance tickets for the Levitt, which also includes the Jesup Jam, is $60 Saturday, $70 at the gate, and $50 for Sunday and $60 at the gate.

For further information, visit westportdma.com.