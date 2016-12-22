Woodrow W. Gorbach, 92

Woodrow “Woody” Wilson Gorbach of South Palm Beach, Florida, a former Westport resident, died Oct. 31 after a brief illness. He was 92.



Woody Gorbach: former Westporter. Contributed photo former Westporter.

A member of the South Palm Beach City Council, he was still working as a real estate broker two weeks prior to his death, and had a closing a week before he was hospitalized.

He was born to Lena and Abraham Gorbach on March 1, 1924 in New Britain, Connecticut. He was the youngest of six children: Jeanette, Gertrude, Irving, Elaine and Rita were his siblings.

He was a graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy, went to college at Virginia Tech and graduated from the University of Bridgeport. At the age of 19, Woody entered the armed forces feeling a sense of duty and obligation to his country.

He fought at the Battle of Monte Cassino, a hilltop abbey that was part of Germany’s defensive line. Multiple battles were waged with estimated casualties of 55,000 allied troops.

During the battle, he got such bad trench foot that he could not walk. He was taken to a base in Africa to recover for three weeks. When he returned, he learned his platoon had been wiped out at Monte Cassino.

He was happy to be alive, but was devastated to have lost so many friends. He would later fight at Anzio Beach in Italy, a battle that left tens of thousands wounded or dead. Woody was one of the first Americans to enter Rome, always remembered both the warm reception of the Italians when he entered the city and sleeping at the foot of the coliseum.

He was awarded the Bronze Star and the French Croix de Guerre, or “cross of war” for his distinguished service.

After the war, he returned home to Connecticut and on Sept. 7, 1953, after a six-month courtship, Woody married Lois Schpero in Woodbridge, Connecticut. They had three children, Andrea, Donald and Eric. Woody and Lois made Westport their permanent home and raised their family there.

When he returned home from the war, Woody began taking law courses at the University of Texas, but interrupted his studies when his father became ill and died. Woody took over his father’s real estate business and had a long and distinguished career in Connecticut, with both highs and lows.

The Gorbach family lived in Westport for 25 years. Woody was active in the community, sponsoring several teams in Westport’s Little League, regularly attending Staples High School football games and frequenting his favorite restaurants: The Arrow, Mario’s, the Sherwood Diner, Golds and Coffee An’. The Gorbach family were members of Temple Israel.

He and Lois moved to Palm Beach in 1995. After a brief retirement, Woody studied for, and earned his associate’s license in Florida and began leasing and selling apartments along the South Palm Beach coast. He quickly established himself as a unique real estate salesman, and closed on his last sale three weeks before his death.

Woody’s life was once again affected in 2014 by his participation in an Honor Flight which take veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to their service.

Participating in the experience with others who knew what he had gone through and were still alive gave him an even greater appreciation of life and his wartime service. He returned from the Honor Flight believing it was his continued duty to keep the memory alive of his friends with whom he had fought. He wore his World War II Veterans baseball cap every day and with great pride.

At the age of 90, Woody was approached by the incoming mayor of South Palm Beach and asked to run for a vacant spot on the City Council, and on March 24, 2015, became councilman. His career on the Council will be marked by several noted Memorial Day celebrations and the introduction of a car show at the 60th anniversary celebration of South Palm Beach which were well attended and quite different than those held in the past.

Woody is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois, his children Donald Gorbach, Andrea and Tony Lembeck, his two grandchildren Jared and Averi Seligman, and his two sisters, Gertrude Greenhouse, and Rita Spector. He was predeceased by three siblings, Jeanette Cokin, Irving Gorbach and Elaine Levine. A son, Eric Gorbach died in 1999.

After returning from the war in 1953, Woody believed every day was a gift. He was a unique force, a special man and lived a full, extraordinary life. He will be dearly missed.

He had full military honors at his funeral in West Palm Beach.