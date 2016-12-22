Winter Dawn in Westport

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Today is the first day of winter, the winter solstice occurring at 5:44 a.m. It is the day with the fewest hours of daylight of 2016. The sun rose in Westport at 7:15 a.m. and sets at 4:28 p.m. The day after the winter solstice marks the beginning of lengthening days, leading up to the summer solstice in June. View of the dawn sky is from Westport’s Saugatuck Island. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Penny Sousa for WestportNow.com
Posted 12/21/16 at 09:28 AM
