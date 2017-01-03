WestportNow Teardowns of the Day: 270 Saugatuck Ave.



An application for a permit to demolish two houses on the property of Westport’s 270 Saugatuck Ave., at Eno Lane, is in process. Each built in 1950, one is a 1-1/2 story cape has 1,352-square feet, the other a one-story ranch has 1,080-square feet. The structures are situated on a four-acre lot. Because the houses were built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

