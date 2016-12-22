Westport Property Transfers Dec. 5 - 9, 2016

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Dec. 5 - 9, 2016:

Stephen Weintraub to Hermant and Parul Kalbag, 8 Rivard Crescent, $1,269,500

Greens Farms Centre Assoc. to Blackshaw Hunchar LLC, 1835 Post Road East, $4,200,000

William McGarrie to Timothy Collins, 103 Compo Road South, $750,250,

Virginia G. Goelz to Brian Patrick McGunagle and Stephen David Gustafson, 3 Old Orchard Road, $900,000

DPM Westport 793 Ventures LLC to DMC Westport LLC, 793 Post Road East, $2,500,000

Francis A. and Doreen Fiolek to Ian Elmer and Helen Martin-Elmer, 7 Valley Heights Road, $875,000

Kim G. and Don Reiter to Rinarisa Coronel DeFronze, 10 Burr School Road, $1,899,000

Peter M. and Christine F. Ferrara to Imperial Avenue Assoc. LLC, 15 Imperial Ave., $1,100,000

Domenick and Domenica Lisa Italiano Jr. to American International Relocation Solutions, 12 Warnock Drive, $665,000

American International Relocation Solutions to Mariya Vitkovska and Ihor Slobodyan, 12 Warnock Drive, $665,000

Doris Case Revocable Trust to John C. and India V. Penney, 26 Regents Park, $730,000

John C. and India V. Penney to Christopher Pardon and Ria H. Gazdar, 20 Cranbury Road, $955,000