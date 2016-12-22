Westport Property Transfers Dec. 5 - 9, 2016

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Dec. 5 - 9, 2016:
Stephen Weintraub to Hermant and Parul Kalbag, 8 Rivard Crescent, $1,269,500
Greens Farms Centre Assoc. to Blackshaw Hunchar LLC, 1835 Post Road East, $4,200,000
William McGarrie to Timothy Collins, 103 Compo Road South, $750,250,
Virginia G. Goelz to Brian Patrick McGunagle and Stephen David Gustafson, 3 Old Orchard Road, $900,000
DPM Westport 793 Ventures LLC to DMC Westport LLC, 793 Post Road East, $2,500,000
Francis A. and Doreen Fiolek to Ian Elmer and Helen Martin-Elmer, 7 Valley Heights Road, $875,000
Kim G. and Don Reiter to Rinarisa Coronel DeFronze, 10 Burr School Road, $1,899,000
Peter M. and Christine F. Ferrara to Imperial Avenue Assoc. LLC, 15 Imperial Ave., $1,100,000
Domenick and Domenica Lisa Italiano Jr. to American International Relocation Solutions, 12 Warnock Drive, $665,000
American International Relocation Solutions to Mariya Vitkovska and Ihor Slobodyan, 12 Warnock Drive, $665,000
Doris Case Revocable Trust to John C. and India V. Penney, 26 Regents Park, $730,000
John C. and India V. Penney to Christopher Pardon and Ria H. Gazdar, 20 Cranbury Road, $955,000
Posted 12/22/16 at 11:49 AM
Comments
Next entry: Busy Pre-Holiday Westport Farmers Market
Previous entry: Westporters at NYSE Charity Opening
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body & want to do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy