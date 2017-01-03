Westport Property Transfers Dec. 12 - 16, 2016

Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Dec. 12 - 16, 2016:
Patricia W. Mears to James E. Keplesky, 24 Edgewater Commons Lane Unit 3D, $977,500
9 Owenoke Park LLC to Bluewater Owenoke LLC, 9 Owenoke Park, $2,750,000
Janet Beasley to Kurt Handschumacher and Craig Schiavone, 9 Woods Grove Road, $1,000,000
Sarah K. Herz Estate to Wiliam L. and Sarah L. Dransfield, 86 Cross Highway, $720,000
Posted 01/03/17 at 11:47 AM
