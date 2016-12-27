Westport Menorah Lit



On this fourth night of Hanukkah, the Westport menorah at Compo Acres Shopping Center was officially lit with Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center in Norwalk doing the honors. Westport Police Officer Rachel Baron (r) of Danbury watches after lighting the first candle, called the shamash, which is used to light the others. This is the 11th year of the event, which included dancing and live music. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

