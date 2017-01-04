Wednesday, January 4, 2017



9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Municipal Pension Board

10 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - UN International Hospitality Committee

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Art to the Max”

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/#Iammore Exhibition”

4 p.m. - Westport Library - January Artist-in-Residence Challenge: “Identityville” Selfie

4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit” Grade 4 to Adult

6:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Shellfish Commission

6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults

7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Flood & Erosion Control Board

7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 212D - Board of Finance Executive Session

7:45 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - RTM Public Works Committee

8 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Board of Finance (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)

See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar