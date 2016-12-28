Wednesday, December 28, 2016

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Art to the Max” 11 a.m. - Westport Library - Scratch TinkerShop (grades 3-6) 12:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Python TinkerShop (grades 4-7) 2 p.m. - Westport Library - Vacation Film Festival: “Home”

