Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - Winter Begins



5:44 a.m. - Northern Hemisphere - Winter Solstice

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Art to the Max”

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/#Iammore Exhibition”

4:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Tree Board

6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults

7:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Library Board of Trustees

See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar