Water Main Break on Wilton Road



Crews work today to repair a water main break on Westport’s Wilton Road near River Lane. A resident said they received notification of the break at about 1 a.m. and water was finally shut off about 7 a.m. The state Department of Transportation put salt on the road due to freezing and icing of the surface. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Ted Horowitz for WestportNow.com

