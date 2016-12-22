Two Injured in Post Road West Head-On Crash



Two persons suffered serious injuries tonight when an eastbound car crossed into the westbound lane at 274 Post Road West and crashed into an oncoming car head-on. Two Westport EMS ambulances transported the patients to Norwalk Hospital. Airbags deployed in both vehicles. Police closed westbound traffic while an investigation was underway. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

