Twin Effort for National Charity League



Twelve-year-old twins Karina and Chloe Murray of Westport were among more than 100 members of the National Charity League’s Westport chapter who took part in a holiday philanthropy event at Christ & Holy Trinity Church. During the festivities, NCL mothers and daughters packaged homemade holiday treats for Westport’s emergency responders. They also made necessity gift bags containing personal care products and handmade greeting cards for the residents at Homes for the Brave, a Bridgeport-based nonprofit organization that provides housing and support services to homeless veterans and other individuals. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Conributed photo

