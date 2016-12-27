Tuesday, December 27, 2016



Board of Education offices closed.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Art to the Max”

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/#Iammore Exhibition”

11 a.m. - Westport Library - Scratch TinkerShop (grades 3-6)

12:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Python TinkerShop (grades 4-7)

2 p.m. - Westport Library - Vacation Film Festival: “The Good Dinosaur”

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help

6 p.m. - Compo Acres Shopping Center (400 Post Road East) - Westport Community Menorah Lighting Celebration

See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar